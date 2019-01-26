Real Madrid coach praises young rising star Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid's head on Saturday praised young Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr as the talented youth has become a key for the Spanish team in recent matches.

The 18-year-old Vinicius, who started the season with Madrid's B-team, has been included in the starting XI in the last nine matches in a row, putting in outstanding performances and becoming both a reference for his team's attack and a for rival defenses at the same time, reports news.

"His adaptation has been very fast up to now," said at a press conference in on the eve of his team's contest against Espanyol at

"He is very young, he is 18 years old and he has made an adaptation to a new country, a new language, friends, a new neighborhood and culture, thanks to the team's support, of mature players," Solari added.

The Argentine also stressed that the club has received a as young as Vinicius "very well," which has been the key for the Brazilian to "show his talent in each game," adding they should "continue looking after the so that he can experience constant growth."

In reference to Sunday's upcoming duel in the Spanish top-flight league, Solari said: "Against Espanyol, we must have the same drive of the last matches."

"We have to start with the maximum concentration to maintain our good playing," he added.

--IANS

kk/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)