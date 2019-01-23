VAR has become confusing in La Liga, says Real Madrid coach

Real Madrid's on Wednesday said that the application of Referee technology in has become confusing.

Though he did not directly discuss the controversial goal which helped push past Leganes on Sunday, clearly the firestorm lit following the 3-1 Barça victory influenced much of Solari's comments on VAR, reports news.

"We all want it (VAR) to be applied and to be done in a good way," said on the eve of Madrid's Copa del Rey match on Thursday against Girona.

"VAR is a system that the whole world has received with great hope and now it confuses us a bit," the added.

In recent weeks, several clubs and coaches have asked the Spanish federation to rule on the interpretative criteria used when applying VAR during league matches.

concluded by stating that he realized this was the first year in which VAR was applied in La Liga, which meant that it needed to be improved with criteria made clear for both professionals and fans.

During Sunday's Barcelona-Leganes match, forward Suarez seemed to commit a dangerous play against Leganes' while scoring a goal.

However, the referee did not consult VAR and the goal stood amid protests from Leganes' players.

