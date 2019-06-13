have officially confirmed that they have reached a deal for the transfer of French international from side

On Wednesday, the Blancos said the 24-year-old Mendy, who has been selected as the best left back in France's top-flight league for the past two seasons, has signed a six-year contract with the club that will run until June 30, 2025, reports news.

Olympique Lyonnais said on their website that Mendy had been transferred to for 48 million euros ($54.2 million), including possible additional incentives totaling up to five million euros.

Mendy will be presented on June 19 in the VIP box at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, said on their website.

Real Madrid noted that Mendy scored three goals last season and also made his French national team debut in November in a friendly against

Mendy came through the ranks of side Le Havre and made his debut with their top-flight team in 2015. He was named the best left back in in 2016-2017, leading to his move to in the summer of 2017.

The French defender is the latest addition to a retooled Real Madrid side, who stumbled last season to a distant third-place finish in and a round of 16 exit in after agreeing to transfer to Juventus in July 2018.

Real Madrid presented on Wednesday at in a ceremony in which the club's president, Florentino Perez, hailed the 21-year-old Serbian striker as "one of the greatest goal scorers in "

Real Madrid have also added Belgian superstar Eden Hazard, whom they acquired from League club Chelsea for a reported 100 million euros ($113 million). ALong with Hazard, Brazilian central defender (acquired from Portuguese side Porto) is now also a part of Real Madrid.

Another player, Brazil's Rodrygo Goes, is set to join the Blancos over the summer on a deal reached a year ago.

