Chris Froome hurt in crash, may miss Tour de France

British is likely to miss this year's following a serious crash on Wednesday. The four-time champion was taken to hospital with a reportedly broken after crashing during a reconnaissance of the race's stage four, the Criterium du Dauphine, reports news.

" can confirm that crashed during a recon of stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine," his team wrote on its official account. "He is on his way to a local hospital and will not start today's fourth stage," it added.

He lost control and his his bike hit a wall at speed on a downhill stretch of the course. "He crashed in the downhill section of the course at high speed," said.

Froome was treated in an ambulance at the scene of the crash before being transferred to hospital.

He had started his campaign for his fifth victory in the tour, to be one of four to win

The 34-year-old was crowned four times in (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017), won Vuelta a España title in 2017 and clinched his first Giro d' title in 2018, the first Brit to win the Italian road race.

