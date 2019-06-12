Chris Froome hurt in crash, may miss Tour de France

British cyclist Chris Froome is likely to miss this year's Tour de France following a serious crash on Wednesday. The four-time champion was taken to hospital with a reportedly broken femur after crashing during a reconnaissance of the race's stage four, the Criterium du Dauphine, reports Efe news.
"Team INEOS can confirm that Chris Froome crashed during a recon of stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine," his team wrote on its official Twitter account. "He is on his way to a local hospital and will not start today's fourth stage," it added.
He lost control and his his bike hit a wall at speed on a downhill stretch of the course. "He crashed in the downhill section of the course at high speed," Team Ineos manager Dave Brailsford said.
Froome was treated in an ambulance at the scene of the crash before being transferred to hospital.
He had started his campaign for his fifth victory in the tour, to be one of four cyclists to win the Tour De France.
The 34-year-old was crowned four times in Tour de France (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017), won Vuelta a España title in 2017 and clinched his first Giro d'Italia title in 2018, the first Brit to win the Italian road race.
