Namibia player Viljoen suspended for four matches

Viljoen was on Wednesday suspended for four matches after accepting that he was in breach of the ICCs Anti-Racism Code following two incidents that took place during a T20 Africa match last month.

Viljoen made inappropriate comments during the match against in on May 21 that were considered to be in breach of the ICC's Anti-Racism Code, which resulted in him being charged with offences under 2.1.1. of the Code, namely: "Engaging in any conduct (whether through the use of language, gestures or otherwise) which is likely to offend, insult, humiliate, intimidate, threaten, disparage or vilify any reasonable person in the position of a Player, Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee, Umpire Support Personnel or any other person (including a spectator) on the basis of their race, religion, culture, colour, descent, national or ethnic origin."

The ICC in a statement said that Viljoen accepted the misconduct and has been handed four suspension points for each offence, which will run concurrently and result in his missing Namibia's next four matches.

As per Article 7.3 of the Anti-Racism Code, Viljoen will also have to undergo an education programme to promote a better understanding and awareness of issues directly relevant to the offence that he has committed. The ICC will work with Cricket to determine when and how this should take place.

--IANS

dm/kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)