Rebuffed AAP again talks of poll tieup with Congress

Giving another chance to a poll alliance, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said it was open for tie-up with the Congress in 18 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh.
Speaking to the media, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said although the AAP was born due to corruption of the Congress, today's political scenario was different and the duo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah was dangerous for the nation.
"Today, the political picture is different and the Modi-Shah duo is dangerous for the country, be it in terms of social fabric or institutions. They are very dangerous for the nation," he said.
Sisodia, also the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, said the AAP was ready to join hands with the anti-BJP forces with a hope to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "We believed if anti-BJP parties joined hands the duo (Modi-Shah) could be stopped."
He also blamed the Congress for wasting a month in thinking (over the alliance). "We wanted to defeat the BJP in 33 seats in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Goa and Chandigarh," the AAP leader said.
Sisodia said the AAP's ideas was that an alliance in Punjab (13), Haryana (10), Goa (2), Chandigarh (1) and Delhi (7) could stop the BJP in these 33 seats, he said. "If contested together, we can stop the BJP," the Minister said.
Now, Goa and Punjab were not in picture, he said. "But why not Haryana and Chandigarh? There is no point in alliance in Delhi alone," he said.
Remarking that there is still time, he said if the Congress really wanted to stop the BJP, it should join hands in the remaining 18 seats of Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh. "If the Congress wants, the BJP can be stopped in these seats," he said
Earlier this week, the AAP said demands of the Congress for alliance only in Delhi was wrong and impractical if it was not ready for other states where the AAP was in a better position.
--IANS
nks/pgh/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU