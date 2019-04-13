Rebuffed AAP again talks of poll tieup with Congress

Giving another chance to a poll alliance, the (AAP) on Saturday said it was open for tie-up with the in 18 seats in Delhi, and Chandigarh.

Speaking to the media, said although the AAP was born due to corruption of the Congress, today's political scenario was different and the duo of and was dangerous for the nation.

"Today, the political picture is different and the Modi-Shah duo is dangerous for the country, be it in terms of social fabric or institutions. They are very dangerous for the nation," he said.

Sisodia, also the Deputy Chief of Delhi, said the AAP was ready to join hands with the anti-BJP forces with a hope to stop the "We believed if anti-BJP parties joined hands the duo (Modi-Shah) could be stopped."

He also blamed the for wasting a month in thinking (over the alliance). "We wanted to defeat the BJP in 33 seats in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh," the said.

Sisodia said the AAP's ideas was that an alliance in (13), (10), (2), Chandigarh (1) and (7) could stop the BJP in these 33 seats, he said. "If contested together, we can stop the BJP," the said.

Now, and were not in picture, he said. "But why not and Chandigarh? There is no point in alliance in alone," he said.

Remarking that there is still time, he said if the really wanted to stop the BJP, it should join hands in the remaining 18 seats of Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh. "If the Congress wants, the BJP can be stopped in these seats," he said

Earlier this week, the AAP said demands of the Congress for alliance only in was wrong and impractical if it was not ready for other states where the AAP was in a better position.

