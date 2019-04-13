Congress accepts they did injustice: Modi (2nd Lead)

on Saturday mocked the Congress's proposed NYAY scheme which translates to "justice" in Hindi literally and claimed that the grand old party has finally agreed that injustice was done by them over the past 60 years.

He also said a for Congress, and combine is a for higher taxes and lower growth rate, free hand to terrorists and criminals.

" and dishonesty are best friends. But sometimes by mistake they end up speaking the truth. Now they are saying Nyay will happen. Even if they did not intend to, they have admitted that they had done injustice for the 60 years," said addressing massive rallies held in and district.

NYAY is the Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme that the party says lift millions out of poverty.

also asked who will render Nyay/justice to the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots; to all the victims of anti-Dalit riots; to the government of AIADMK Founder (MGR) dismissed by because one family didn't like him; to the victims of -- one of worst environment tragedy in modern -- all of which happened under the rule.

Stating that the Congress, and their other corrupt friends can never work for India's development, Modi asked the people present at the rallies to decide the fate of those who questioned the surgical strike by the

"How do you deal with those who wish to weaken armed forces and how to deal with those who talks with the sponsors of terrorists," Modi asked.

"When it comes to national security, there can be no compromise. We leave no stone unturned in protecting and destroying forces of terror. When a brave Indian pilot was captured, he was back in record time. The Congress party politicised the issued," Modi said pointing fingers at the opposition.

Modi said for the state of to become prosperous, the game of and Congress must end and the rule of dynasty must stopped.

"As a chowkidar for the nation, I work for the benefit of the people. Your struggle for railway connectivity is known and our government has begun the gauge conversion between and "

The assured that the All Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the Integrated Textile Park set up in will benefit the people of district.

He said the opposition has been unable to accept the fact that "India has been rapidly making a mark in the world under the BJP-led NDA's regime and they are unhappy with Modi".

"Those who were sworn enemies have come together to harm people of Recall 1979, how the Congress humiliated DMK. Recently DMK leaders were in jail for 2G scam," Modi said.

"Despite such bitterness in the past, today Congress and DMK are together to mislead the people. All the corrupt have joined hands to defeat Modi," he added.

Citing the projection of Congress as the Prime Ministerial candidate by the DMK, Modi said none of the other opposition parties have agreed on it as each party wants its leaders in line for post.

Taking a dig at Congress bigwig in Tamil Nadu, Modi said while the father (former Union Minister P. Chidambaram) was the India's Finance Minister, his son (Karti Chidambaram) looted the country.

According to Modi, the government has become the (automatic machine) of the Congress party and people were talking about it as the Thuglaq Road scam (where the Congress chief's residence is).

"You all know which big Congress stays in Thuglaq Road," Modi said.

Modi said former late A.P. would have been happy on the DRDO's success at A-SAT missle launch destroying low earth orbiting satellite that was called of Mission Shakti that proved India's capability to destroy with a mission.

"We are creating the India that Kalam imagined," Modi said.

"The India of 2019 is different from the India of 2014. Today India is eliminating poverty faster than before. We opened for poor, gave to poor women," Modi said.

"Sanitation cover was at a dismal 38 per cent then and now it is 98 per cent. Five years ago, many didn't have health coverage, but now several crore of people have insurance coverage," he added.

According to Modi, work is fast progressing on laying of the railway tracks between Rameswaran and Dhanuskodi. The 100 year old is transformed into a state-of-the-art bridge.

On water resources, Modi said once the new government under him assumes office on May 23, there will be a separate with a focus on providing clean water for drinking, water for irrigation.

He also said a new will be formed on May 23 like the farmers credit card, the fishermen will also be given credit cards.

He also said that about 1,900 Indian fishermen were released from Sri Lankan jails due to the government's diplomatic efforts, some of them were facing death sentences.

Criticising Congress-DMK "lacking vision and mission for India", Modi said: "Their only mission is to remove Modi. In the process of hating Modi, the opposition has begun to hate India."

"When Congress were in power, terrorists had the upper hand. City after city experienced bomb blasts. The Congress government was hapless," Modi said.

Coming down on the Congress' first family, Modi said: "In Delhi, is used for memorial for the members of one family as if no other family has contributed to the nation."

Citing the memorial built for Kalam at Rameswaram in district, Modi asked: "Did Congress make a memorial at this scale for any previous President's of India? So many Presidents were from the Congress. They did not make memorial for K.R. Narayanan, R. Venkatraman or Dr "

