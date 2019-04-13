Sushma urged to help bring back J&K student's body

Former chief ministers and on Saturday sought Sushma Swaraj's help to bring back the body of a Kashmiri student who died in

Quaratulain, a girl belonging to the district, died on Saturday in She was pursuing MBBS course at Tahir-ul-Nissa medical college in

"Dear @SushmaSwaraj ji, Quaratul Ain, a Kashmiri student, has died in Bangladesh. She was pursuing her studies in Request your help to the family to get her body home", wrote on her handle.

also made a similar request.

"Dear @SushmaSwaraj sahiba, I have received this request for help from journalists in Their colleague lost his sister Quaratulain, a student at Tahir-ul-Nissa medical college in Bangladesh. The family needs assistance getting the young lady's mortal remains back," he wrote on his page.

