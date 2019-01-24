AAP Maha takes U-turn, to contest both LS and assembly polls

The (AAP) in made a U-turn and Thursday announced it would contest both the and state Assembly polls.

The party has decided to field candidates in constituencies where it feels it is strong.

has 48 seats, the second highest after (80), and a 288-member assembly. Assembly polls in are due in the second half of 2019.

AAP leader (retd) Sudhir Sawant, speaking to reporters, said, "The will contest both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Wherever a possibility appears of defeating the BJP, the party would contest the polls."



Earlier this week, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had said it has decided not to contest elections in Maharashtra.

AAP's had said the party will fight polls in four states



Delhi, Punjab, and Goa, but not in Maharashtra.

Sawant, however, claimed people are tired of the BJP's "fake" promises and are looking for an alternative.

"The 2019 Lok Sabha election will be a battle between not only political coalitions but also personalities. Tired of BJP's fake announcements, people are looking for an alternative.

"It was evident from the manner in which the BJP was defeated in the five states which went to polls in November and December," he said.

According to AAP sources, the state executive committee, in its meeting on January 19, decided that ticket aspirants should submit their applications by January 30.

After the perusal and review of applications, the final names of candidates will be declared.

"Efforts are also on to forge an alliance of anti-BJP parties for the polls. The decision about this will be taken on February 5," said a party insider.

