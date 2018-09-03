Refused a drink, man opens fire in Goa bar

A person was arrested on Monday for opening fire in a bar in South Goa after he was refused more drinks by the staff, police said.
According to the police, an inebriated Mubarak Khan opened fire in a popular bar in the beach village of Colva.
"We received a complaint from the manager of 49Rs bar and restaurant, Felix Fernandes, that Khan fired a bullet and threatened security personnel and hotel staff after he was refused more alcohol, as he was already drunk.
"The accused has been arrested," Police Inspector in-charge of the Colva Police Station Filomena D'Costa told reporters.
He said the weapon used by the accused has not been traced so far.
