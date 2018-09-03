Refused a drink, man opens fire in Goa bar

A person was arrested on Monday for opening fire in a bar in South after he was refused more drinks by the staff, police said.

According to the police, an inebriated opened fire in a popular bar in the beach village of

"We received a complaint from the manager of 49Rs bar and restaurant, Felix Fernandes, that Khan fired a bullet and threatened security personnel and hotel staff after he was refused more alcohol, as he was already drunk.

"The accused has been arrested," in-charge of the Police Station Filomena D'Costa told reporters.

He said the weapon used by the accused has not been traced so far.

