Reliance Capital to exit mutual funds biz; sells stake to JV partner Nippon Life Insurance

Capital (Rcap) Thursday said it will exit the mutual funds business by selling its stake in Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd (RNAM) to its joint venture partner Japan's

Both partners hold 42.88 per cent each in the company, while the rest is with public shareholders.

Capital said it has signed binding definitive agreements with of

"Pursuant to the agreements, Nippon Life will also make an open offer to the public shareholders of RNAM at Rs 230 per share, as required under Sebi regulations, and reach the maximum permissible promoter shareholding of 75 per cent for listed companies," said in a regulatory filing.

"The transaction price represents a premium of 15.5 per cent to the minimum 60-day price as specified under the Sebi Takeover Regulations," it added.

Reliance Capital said it will receive proceeds of approximately Rs 6,000 crore through sale of its shareholding to at Rs 230 a share, and the simultaneous Offer For Sale (OFS) to other financial investors.

"The entire proceeds of Rs 6,000 crore will be utilised to reduce Reliance Capital's outstanding debt by 33 per cent," it added.

Chairman said, "...Our longstanding and most valued partner, Nippon Life Insurance, is increasing its stake in RNAM to 75 per cent. The monetisation of the RNAM stake is part of our value unlocking strategy. We expect this transaction, together with other deals underway, to substantially reduce Rcap's debt by over 50 per cent in the current financial year".

acted as the to Reliance Capital for the above transaction.

Shares of Reliance Capital were trading 2.34 per cent higher at Rs 131.35 apiece on BSE.

