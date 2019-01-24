Reliance Entertainment appoints Shibasish Sarkar as Group CEO - Content, Digital, Gaming

-
ALSO READ
SC seeks response from Anil Ambani on Ericsson's contempt petition
Anil Ambani's son Anshul Ambani joins Reliance Group as management trainee
Anil Ambani welcomes SC order on Rafale
RCOM subsidiary to develop commercial space at DAKC, Navi Mumbai
Anil Ambani hails Rafale verdict, says establishes falsity of allegations
-
Anil D. Ambani owned Reliance Entertainment on Thursday announced the appointment of Shibasish Sarkar as Group CEO - Content, Digital and Gaming.
Sarkar is a Chartered Accountant by training and entertainment industry professional with over 25 years of experience.
He joined Reliance Entertainment in 2007 as Chief Financial Officer, and thereafter took on the role as Chief Operating Officer, developing operational and financial experience across films and TV production and distribution, digital content, gaming, etc.
Sarkar has played a pivotal role in establishing and managing the company's industry acknowledged joint venture business model with filmmakers, including Rohit Shetty, Imtiaz Ali, Neeraj Pandey, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena.
In addition, he has led the company's plans to address the growing demand for television, digital and animation content, delivering originals to GEC and OTT platforms.
In 2018, Sarkar led the successful process on behalf of Reliance Entertainment for listing its UK-based gaming company, Codemasters, on the London Stock Exchange.
Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, Vice-Chairman, Reliance Entertainment, said in a statement: "Shibasish has been the backbone of our leadership team for over a decade, and has demonstrated excellent organisational capabilities in establishing and scaling up new business operations.
"We are confident he will lead the company to new heights in the exciting entertainment landscape of the future."
On his elevation, Sarkar said: "I am deeply honoured with the trust and confidence reposed in me, and I take this opportunity to thank my extraordinary team, and all partners and associates who have helped build a robust organisation.
"Our goal will continually be to bring entertainment and joy to global audiences across multiple platforms, thereby building great value for all stakeholders."
--IANS
nn/rb/vm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU