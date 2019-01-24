Reliance Entertainment appoints Shibasish Sarkar as Group CEO - Content, Digital, Gaming

Anil D. owned Entertainment on Thursday announced the appointment of as - Content, Digital and Gaming.

Sarkar is a by training and entertainment industry professional with over 25 years of experience.

He joined Entertainment in 2007 as Chief Financial Officer, and thereafter took on the role as Chief Operating Officer, developing operational and financial experience across films and TV production and distribution, digital content, gaming, etc.

Sarkar has played a pivotal role in establishing and managing the company's industry acknowledged joint venture business model with filmmakers, including Rohit Shetty, Imtiaz Ali, Neeraj Pandey, Anurag Kashyap, and

In addition, he has led the company's plans to address the growing demand for television, digital and content, delivering originals to GEC and OTT platforms.

In 2018, Sarkar led the successful process on behalf of Entertainment for listing its UK-based gaming company, Codemasters, on the

Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, Vice-Chairman, Reliance Entertainment, said in a statement: "Shibasish has been the backbone of our leadership team for over a decade, and has demonstrated excellent organisational capabilities in establishing and scaling up new business operations.

"We are confident he will lead the company to new heights in the exciting entertainment landscape of the future."

On his elevation, Sarkar said: "I am deeply honoured with the trust and confidence reposed in me, and I take this opportunity to thank my extraordinary team, and all partners and associates who have helped build a robust organisation.

"Our goal will continually be to bring entertainment and joy to global audiences across multiple platforms, thereby building great value for all stakeholders."

--IANS

nn/rb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)