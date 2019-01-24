JUST IN
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of our finest actors: Shoojit Sircar

IANS  |  Mumbai 

National award winning director Shootij Sircar has praised

Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his performance in the film "Thackeray" and called him one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry.

"Film 'Thackeray' portrays how an Artist becomes a powerful political leader. Nawazuddin one of our finest actors roars like a tiger," Sircar tweeted on Thursday.

The filmmaker termed the movie on late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, "bold and powerful."

Nawazuddin essays Balasaheb Thackeray in the film, which is scheduled to release on Friday.

Directed by Abhijit Panse and written by politician Sanjay Raut, the film also features actress Amrita Rao as Balasaheb's wife Meenatai.

