Riteish congratulates Priyanka Gandhi on new role in Congress

Riteish Deshmukh, the son of late Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, has congratulated Vadra on her appointment as in-charge of eastern

Riteish on Thursday shared a photograph of Priyanka and wrote that his mother is thrilled with the news about her new role.

"Had the pleasure of meeting her many years ago, will always remember her for her grace and warmth. Many congratulations Priyanka Gandhiji on being appointed as the People across are thrilled with this news, my mother being one of them. Best wishes," the wrote.

on Wednesday named his sister the party in-charge of eastern

Her appointment, a gamble by throwing her into full-fledged politics, is aimed at galvanising cadres in the state, where the party has been marginalised over the years and where the BJP won a whopping 71 of the 80 seats Lok Sabha seats in 2014.

--IANS

dc/vm

