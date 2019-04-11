Republicans slam FB, Twitter over conservative bias

Republicans in the US have slammed and saying that conservative speech was being censored on both the platforms.

"Not only does Big Tech have the power to silence voices with which they disagree, but Big Tech likewise has the power to collate a person's feed so they only receive the news that comports with their own political agenda," said Cruz during a hearing.

The panel declined Google's invitation because of concerns involving the they were sending.

Cruz has often alleged that Silicon Valley giants were biased against conservatives and routinely censor right-wing voices.

in a tweet last month accused Facebook, and of being "on the side of the Radical Left Democrats".

According to The Hill: "GOP lawmakers have held multiple hearings in recent years over the alleged censorship of conservative voices on tech platforms, calling for companies to release data about the political leanings of the posts they choose to take down."

The companies had so far declined to provide the data lawmakers have asked for.

