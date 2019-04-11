Congress to suffer 5-0 whitewash: Uttarakhand CM

Chief Minister on Thursday said he was expecting a 5-0 whitewash of the in the Lok Sabha elections.

"I am expecting a 5-0 whitewash of (the) We will repeat the feat of 2014," said after casting his vote along with his family members at the Defence Colony area in the Haridwar parliamentary constituency.

In 2014, the BJP won all the five seats in the state.

Several top BJP and leaders also voted. "We will win with a huge margin," stated Ajay Bhatt, who voted at Ranikhet in district.

After visiting a number of polling booths in Dehradun city, Congress Pritam Singh, who is pitted against Maharani Rajyalaksmi Shah in Tehri seat, claimed that his party will win all the five seats in the state.

"After reading the mood of the people, I can say with confidence that (the) Congress will sweep in Uttarakhand," said Singh.

--IANS

str/rs/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)