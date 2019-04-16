Railways suspends 4 for issuing tickets with Modi image

The railways on Tuesday said it has suspended four officials after a railway ticket with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo was issued to a passenger in Lucknow.
A senior railway ministry official in New Delhi said, "Four officials have been suspended after a ticket of the Ganga Satluj Express that had the photo of Modi endorsing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) was issued to a passenger."
According to railway officials, the ticket was issued at Barabanki and was to facilitate travel of a relative of the passenger to Varanasi on April 16.
The official said that two reservation clerks, one Chief Reservation Supervisor and a Commercial Inspector have been suspended.
The matter came to light after the passenger took to twitter and shared the pictures of the tickets with the images of Modi.
