RIL, BP sanction 3rd phase of integrated KG D6 development

MJ is the third of three new projects in the Block KG integrated development plan and its approval follows the sanctions for the development of 'R-Series' in June 2017 and for the satellites cluster in April 2018.

The three projects are expected to develop a total of about 3 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of discovered with a total investment of circa Rs 35,000 crore ($5 billion).

"These projects together, when fully developed, will bring about 1 billion cubic feet a day of new domestic gas onstream, phased over 2020-2022," said in a regulatory filing.

The project is expected to begin production in mid-2022.

Commenting on the development, Mukesh Ambani, at RIL, said: "Bringing these three discoveries to production, as promised in 2017, by leveraging the existing infrastructure has been the primary objective of the Reliance- joint venture. The gas will satiate the increasing demand for clean fuel in the country, save foreign exchange and reduce dependency on imported gas."

took a 30 per cent stake in multiple blocks operated in by RIL, including the producing Block KG Since the formation of this partnership in 2011, the two have invested over Rs 13,000 crore ($2 billion) in deep-water exploration and production to date.

In addition to the announced in 2013, the partnership has combined technology and skills with RIL's execution and operational capability to sustain production from the geologically complex reservoirs in D1D3 on Block KG D6.

