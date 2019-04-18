Imran Khan axes Finance Minister amid IMF talks

was removed as Minister on Thursday after mounting criticism over the state of the economy. In a tweet, said the move was "part of a cabinet reshuffle" and that offered him the portfolio.

"As part of a cabinet reshuffle, (the) desired that I take the Minister portfolio instead of However, I have obtained his consent to not take any cabinet position."

"I strongly believe @ImranKhanPTI is the best hope for and insha Allah will make a Naya Pakistan," he tweeted.

The Express Tribune reported that had resigned from his position in the cabinet.

The change in the Ministry comes at a time when is in the middle of negotiating a new relief package with the (IMF). Umar had just returned from a trip to during which details of Pakistan's next IMF bailout were finalised, documented and signed.

He had said earlier an IMF mission was expected to visit before month end to work out technical tables since all major issues had been settled and documented.

After resigning from his post, Umar told reporters, "it was time to make some difficult decisions to stabilise the economy" and that he hopes his replacement would be supported in his efforts.

"This does not mean I am not available to forward PTI's vision for 'Naya Pakistan'. I am and will always be available to forward the interests of the country," Umar said.

(N) and Umar's brother while speaking to DawnNewsTV said he hoped "whoever comes now will take a running start and implement the things that need to be done".

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in general and the in particular have been facing mounting criticism by opposition, the business community and citizens over the handling of economic crisis.

