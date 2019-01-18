Nifty, Sensex end marginally higher on Reliance Industries boost

(Reuters) - Indian shares finished a touch higher on Friday, as earnings-driven gains in oil-to-retail Industries Ltd helped offset sharp losses in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The benchmark Sensex closed 0.03 percent higher at 36,386.61, while the broader Nifty ended up 0.02 percent at 10,906.95. The former posted a weekly gain of 1.05 percent - its best since late November - while the latter closed the week 1.02 percent higher.

Industries accounted for the biggest share of gains, ending 4.4 percent higher at its best closing level since Oct. 3 after it reported a record quarterly profit on Thursday.

shares plunged 8.4 percent to their worst close since February, 2013 after reports of fresh allegations by a whistleblower against the country's biggest drugmaker.

Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

