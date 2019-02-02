Rishi Kumar Shukla new CBI Chief

-
The government on Saturday appointed Rishi Kumar Shukla, a 1983-batch IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, as new chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation.
His appointment came after the high-level selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met twice in the last nine days to select the name from a list of over 70 candidates for the investigating agency's top job.
--IANS
aks/prs
