Business Standard

Rishi Kumar Shukla new CBI Chief

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The government on Saturday appointed Rishi Kumar Shukla, a 1983-batch IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, as new chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

His appointment came after the high-level selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met twice in the last nine days to select the name from a list of over 70 candidates for the investigating agency's top job.

First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 17:30 IST

