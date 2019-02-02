Robert Vadra gets interim bail in money laundering case

A Court on Saturday granted interim to Robert till February 16 in connection with a case being probed by the (ED).

directed him to join the ED investigation on the evening of February 6.

The court was hearing Vadra's anticipatory plea.

The case relates to ownership of undisclosed assets abroad worth 1.9 million pounds allegedly belonging to Vadra, the brother-in- of

The ED lodged a case against Vadra's after his role surfaced during the probe of another case by the under the new Black Money Act and tax against absconding

It said the London-based property was bought by Bhandari and sold in 2010 for the same amount despite incurring additional expenses on its renovation.

On December 7, as part of its investigation, the ED conducted searches at a number of premises in Delhi- and Bengaluru.

