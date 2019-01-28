Rita Ora had secret fling with Brooklyn Beckham

Pop star reportedly had a secret relationship with Victoria Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn

According to The Sun, Victoria was concerned after discovering her then 18-year-old son had been enjoying a fling with Ora, then 26, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Posh (Victoria) apparently made it very clear that she didn't approve of the romance, which sparked following a dinner in May 2017," said a source.

Brooklyn and Rita allegedly shared some intimate moments before his parents banned him from seeing her again and sent him back to

The source said: "Posh saw a couple of texts they had been sending. She didn't want her boy being led astray, and didn't want them partying together. David and Victoria were adamant the pair shouldn't date and made it very clear they didn't approve."

Although they apparently decided not to take their relationship any further, Brooklyn and Ora are still thought to be on good terms.

--IANS

sug/rb

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)