I'd love to judge a reality TV show: Divya Dutta

Dutta, who has been balancing a mix of work in feature films, short films and the web entertainment space, says she would love to a reality show on the small screen if given a chance.

"I don't think I will be doing too much of TV," told IANS and quickly added; "One should never say no".

"But having said that, I am doing a lot of stuff on other platforms. I am doing now and short films... What I really want to do actually is probably a reality show. I think it will be fun... watch talented people perform, pass a few nice comments, enjoy myself and come back."

What kind of a show would she like to

"Something fun... It could be dance, music or comedy. I think I'd love to judge a show, it's something I have not done," added the versatile

During a recent visit to a music jam session, said she was amazed to see how talented people are.

"These people are so impromptu... They are not really professional but they are so interested in music. My brother told me he hadn't seen me as excited about my own professional career as I was there... There's something about the young talent that when you see it, it excites you. There's rawness, excitement and 'josh (passion)' to prove yourself," Divya said.

As a judge, she says she would rather be "nice and polite" rather than the "nasty" kind shown in her film "Fanney Khan", which had its world TV premiere on MAX earlier this month.

What she knows and understands is that judges on reality TV shows must be "very careful" in treating children.

