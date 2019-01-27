Online, theatrical release can and must be compatible: Alfonso Cuaron

Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron, whose "Roma" has been nominated across 10 categories at the Oscars, believes there's immense scope for compatibility when it comes to a film's release in theatres and via the OTT medium.

"Roma" got a limited theatrical release, and it was put out by for the streaming platform's audience last December. The number of theatres playing the increased as the gripping drama created a buzz.

Cuaron says he has "deep respect" for which has created such a wide audience for a which is black and white, in Spanish, and one without stars.

"I am very grateful about that. I am also grateful that through the platform, the has had a very healthy theatrical release. Yes, I think the theatrical release has been very healthy... It had a 70 millimeter release as well... I think both the and theatrical release can be compatible. It can be and should be compatible," the Oscar-winning told IANS over phone from

At this year, Cuaron was irked when a asked him how the combined release between and theatres could mark the death of independent cinema.

Cuaron had said: "My question to you is, how many theatres did you think that a Mexican film in black and white, in Spanish and Mixteco, that is a drama without stars - how big did you think it would be as a conventional theatrical release?"

"Why don't you take the list of foreign this year and compare the theatrical release to those things and for how long they've been playing. See how many are playing in 70 (millimeter)."

