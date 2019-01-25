Rohit Shetty obliged to make 'Golmaal 5': Arshad Warsi

says there is no reason not to make the fifth installment of the "Golmaal" franchise and that is obliged to make the film.

hinted about " 5" with actors Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, and dancing on the hit number "Aankh Maare", from his latest release "Simmba".

Asked if the fifth part will happen, told IANS here: "I think it will happen... Some way I feel that is kind of obliged to make 'Golmaal' everybody in the country wants him to make ' 5'."

The actor, whose latest big screen outing was "Fraud Saiyyan", says the franchise is "fun and lovely".

"It's completely mad, and also so family oriented. Everything is so good about it. There is no reason not to make it," Arshad added.

The 50-year-old is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film "Total Dhamaal".

--IANS

dc/sim/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)