Bryan Singer to helm 'Red Sonja' amidst sexual misconduct allegations

Filmmaker Bryan will continue directing the upcoming film "Red Sonja" amidst the accusations of sexual assault and misconduct against him.

The film's confirmed the news in a statement in which he said that the "Bohemian Rhapsody" director, who was roped in for helming "Red Sonja" in 2018, will continue making the film, reports variety.com.

"I know the difference between agenda-driven fake news and reality, and I am very comfortable with this decision. In people are innocent until proven otherwise," Lerner added.

has been repeatedly accused of sexual misconduct over the years. One of the articles quoted a man who said he was a 13-year-old extra on the film "Apt Pupil" when the fondled his genitals without consent.

One unidentified accuser alleged he had sex with Singer when he was under 18.

