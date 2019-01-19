Roma claims hard-fought 3-2 win over Torino in Serie A

earned a 3-2 win over visiting Torino in a contest held at Stadio Olimpico here on Saturday.

With the win, Roma provisionally climbed into the fourth spot in the table with 33 points, while Torino remained in the ninth place with 27 points, pending the remaining matchday 20 encounters, reports news.

opened the scoring for Roma at the quarter-hour mark, while veteran defender doubled the capital's team lead from the penalty spot in minute 34.

After the break, defender pulled one back for Torino six minutes into the second half, while his Argentine teammate drew levels in the 67th minute.

Just six minutes later, Roma's forward scored his side's 3-2 winner.

