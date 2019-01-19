Indian, international athletes gear up for Tata Mumbai Marathon

The worlds finest distance runners are geared up for the 16th edition of the prestigious Tata 2019, which will be flagged off here on Sunday.

With a record participation of over 46,000 runners, the IAAF Gold Label Race will be flagged off from outside the landmark (CST). The total prize money awarded will be USD 405,000.

With a stellar line up of Elite Indian Athletes, this year will see the participation of 8,414 runners in the Full Marthon, 15,457 in Half Marathon, 2,516 in Timed 10K, 17,661 in Dream Run, 1,005 in Senior Citizens Run, and 1,301 in Champions with Disability.

In the men's elite race, leading the pack is the fastest man in the field -- Abera Kuma from Ethopia -- with a personal best (PB) of 02:05:50, aiming for Tata course record, whereas in the women's category, Ethiopia's with her personal best timing of 02:21:51 is all set to defend women's title.

The other elite athletes to look out for will be Mongolian Marathon record holder, Serod Batochir, Dinknesh Mekash from Bekoji, Ethopia (known as the 'Town of Runners'), and Kenya's

The Indian men's race is also expected to be a close encounter. Defending Champion and Asian Marathon Champion, Gopi Thonakal will face a strong opposition with the Tata course record holder

The other big names in the fray are Rashpal Singh, who has PB of 2:19:19, with a PB of 2:22:17, and with a PB of 2:19:13 .

The Elite Indian women's athletes contingent will be led by the Asian & Commonwealth Steeplechase Gold Medallist and Defending Champion Sudha Singh. She will face stiff competition from Jyoti Gawte, the two-time Mumbai Marathon winner.

