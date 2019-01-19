PWL-4: Haryana Hammers edge past MP Yodha

The 2018 World U23 Championships silver medallist Hammers defeated the experienced of in the mens 57kg category 10-1 to give his team their second win in the (PWL) Season 4 currently underway at the here on Saturday. The Hammers won 4-3.

Junior world champion of the Hammers won an important bout against Pooja Dhanda in an action-packed encounter where the needle swung constantly from one side to the other.

Pooja, known for her memorable comebacks, was trailing 0-3 after first round but the world champion didn't let the Indian dictate terms and hung on to finally win the bout 8-7 and push the tie to the decider.

Earlier, the 2018 World Championships bronze medallist of the Hammers played an aggressive first round in his 86kg bout against the 2017 Commonwealth Championships gold medallist Deepak of and pocketed eight points in a combination of take down and near fall.

Shabanov didn't give Deepak any chance of a comeback in the second round and put the Hammers 1-0 ahead.

Yodha's Colombian clinched the keenly fought women's 76kg bout against bronze medallist Kiran after some drama.

Kiran was leading 3-1 with just 30 seconds to go on the clock but the Colombian not only broke Kiran's resistance but also bagged three more points with a near fall to win 6-3 and tie the match score at 1-1.

The 65kg men's bout between MP Yodha's gold medallist from Haji Aliyev and national champion Rajneesh was much more closely fought than the final score line suggests.

At 2-1, it almost looked like Rajneesh is on his way to cause a major upset, but Aliyev's experience helped him win the bout 5-2 with an escape and a takedown and put Yodha's ahead in the tie.

The best bout of the evening happened between MP Yodha's 2018 silver medallist and 2018 bronze medallist of the Hammers' in the female 62kg category.

Both wrestlers showed tremendous skills and excellent manoeuvres before Tatyana clinched the bout 6-5 and help the Hammers restore parity at 2-2.

In a dramatic comeback, put MP ahead by snatching victory from the jaws of defeat against of the Hammers in the men's 74kg category.

In a high-powered bout, Mikhailov was trailing 5-6 with less than 10 seconds on the clock, but he turned it around with a near fall and win it 7-6.

--IANS

tri/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)