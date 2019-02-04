Roma, Milan battle to 1-1 draw

Roma and AC battled to a 1-1 draw at here, a duel fought in the 22nd week of Italy's football season.

The result keeps the two squads in the same relative locations as they vie for a spot in play, reports news.

Milan's Polish striker got things started with a goal in the 26th minute, thus bringing his total to three tallies in three games.

Nicolo Zaniolo got the equalizer for the home team in 20 minutes later on Sunday night.

The final result allows to remain in fourth place, one point above Roma.

