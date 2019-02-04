The International on Monday urged to refuse to extradite Bahraini refugee to his home country.

"The Thai authorities should stop all proceedings related to this absurd, cruel and cynical extradition request." said Amnesty's in Thailand,

Al Araibi, 25, is due to appear in court in on Monday, reports news.

The hearing comes after Bahraini authorities formally requested Al Araibi's extradition, who is a resident in Australia, where he has refugee status.

The Australian government, and the International Olympic Committee, as well as the and International, have called for Al Araibi's release.

is not a signatory to the UN Convention on Refugees and has been criticised for sending refugees and asylum seekers to countries where they face persecution and even torture.

Al Araibi, a former national team player, was arrested on November 27 when he and his wife arrived in on their honeymoon from due to an alert that was later withdrawn.

The is in a detention centre and faces being extradited to Bahrain, where he fears for his life and says he was tortured in 2012 for his involvement in the Arab Spring protests.

"The should see that Bahrain's sole motive is to further punish Hakeem for the peaceful political opinions he expressed," Gerson said, stressing the footballer's risk of suffering "unjust imprisonment" in his country and attacking for violating its own refugee protection policy.

Al Araibi fled his country in 2014 and was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison for vandalism of a police station during a protest that, according to the Human Rights Watch, occurred while the was playing a game with the national team.

