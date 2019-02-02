Roma seeks to rebound after demoralising defeat, disappointing draw

A discouraged squad is set to take on in a match that will see the capital team welcome a chance to play at home and try to bounce back after the Romans' humiliating Italian Cup quarterfinal defeat to Fiorentina and their disappointing draw to Atalanta.

The Romans then played their worst cup game of the season on Wednesday with Fiorentina thrashing Roma 7-1 in Florence, reports news.

Now Roma has to find a way to regroup and return to playing their best against amid a dogfight for the fourth spot in the standings which involves five teams separated by only three points: with 35 points, Roma (34) and Sampdoria (33) as well as and Atalanta, both having 32 points.

A victory against Milan would be important as it would allow Roma to leapfrog to fourth place in and set the Romans up to - if they keep winning - securing a spot next season.

top-4 teams at the end of the season qualify for the following season's UEFA Champions League, while the fifth-placed team only earns a berth and the sixth-placed club progresses to the Europa Cup qualification rounds.

As for Milan, the club appears to be, in some ways, a new squad as the northern Italian team is without striker Gonzalo Higuain, who joined Chelsea, and is now led by a new striker, forward Krzysztof Piatek, who joined it in January from Genoa for 35 million euro ($40.15 million).

Piatek, 23, will likely be a for the Roma defence, having scored twice over a 17-minute stretch at his second game with his new club, which has catapulted Milan to the Italian Cup semifinals on Tuesday at Napoli's expense.

--IANS

kk/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)