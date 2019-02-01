Higuain, Piatek, Boateng notable moves in Serie A transfer window

striker Gonzalo Higuain's move from AC to Chelsea, Poland's Krzysztof Piatek's move to replace him at the club, and Ghanaian forward Boateng's to from Sassuolo were the most notable deals that were sealed during a window in

was the most active team during the winter window which closed on Thursday, as it lost Higuain -- who was playing on loan from Juventus -- and signed Piatek from Genoa and talented reports news.

However, Higuain's departure from Milan is the most surprising move. He had a disappointing first half of the season, scoring just six goals in 15

Higuain joined Chelsea on loan until the end of the season and was replaced in Milan by an in-form Piatek, who scored 19 goals in 21 games in both and the Italian Cup.

The twice-capped Piatek joined Milan for a reported 35 million euros ($40 million) and scored twice over a 17-minute stretch in only his second game with his new club, leading Milan to the Italian Cup semi-finals at Napoli's expense.

While Milan fans hope Piatek will refresh the attacking line, Paqueta, 21, looks to reinforce the midfield following his $40-million transfer from Flamengo.

Genoa saw in Real Betis and striker the best replacement for Piatek and it took him only four minutes on the field to score his first goal with the Italian club in their 3-1 Serie A away win over

The 31-year-old joined in another surprising move, after the forward scored five goals during the first six months of the season.

paid one million euros ($1.14 million) to sign on an 18-month loan contract that included an option of permanent transfer for a further eight million euros ($9.15 million).

Having already signed a big name such as star in the summer transfer window, Juventus only transferred Medhi Benatia to Club of Qatar and replaced him with Uruguay's Martin Caceres, who joined Juve for a third spell on loan from fellow Serie A side

Among other deals that have been sealed over the winter transfer window, and forward joined Fiorentina, returning to Italy, where he has played for Udinese and Sampdoria.

Inter, meanwhile, had a more calm transfer window, only signing defender on loan from

--IANS

gau/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)