Juventus continue perfect start to season

Juventus maintained their winning start to the 2018/19 football season with a hard-fought away win at Parma here.

Juventus took control early on after bundled in a shot after his header from Juan Cuadrado's deep cross had been blocked on Saturday night, reports news agency.

The home side got back on level terms just after the half-hour mark through Gervinho's close range finish.

Juventus' new star Cristiano Ronaldo, who has yet to find the net for his new club, looked threatening throughout, and should have done better when he stabbed a presentable chance wide from near the penalty spot.

The champions regain the lead when Mandzukic turned provider, cleverly flicking the ball inside to the onrushing who powered a left-footed shot high into the net.

Juventus are top of the table on nine points from three games.

