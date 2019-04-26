RR aim to continue wining momentum against SRH

After beating (KKR) in their own backyard, will return home to keep their chances afloat of making it to the playoffs of the ongoing (IPL) edition when they take on (SRH), here at the on Saturday.

Royals are currently placed at the seventh spot with eight points from 11 games and would be looking to take confidence from their three-wicket win at the Eden Gardens in their last encounter.

However, they would be missing the likes of and who have flown back to England to join the national side for camp.

On the other hand, SRH, placed at the fourth spot with five wins from 10 games, would want to leave behind the six-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and return to winning ways.

They would dearly miss who has done the bulk of their scoring alongside It is expected that New Zealand's will be included in the playing XI. They would also be hoping for the return of their Kane Williamson, who was missed in their last game on account of both his batting and captaincy.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Dhawal Kulkarni, Stuart Binny, Steven Smith, Jos Buttler, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Manan Vohra, Prashant Chopra, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Shubham Ranjane, Oshane Thomas, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Aryaman Birla, Sudhesan Midhun

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, (c), Jonny Bairstow, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Rashid Khan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma

