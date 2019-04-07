IPL: Kolkata restrict Rajasthan to modest 139/3

Steve Smith's laborious 58-ball unbeaten 72 propelled Royals to a modest 139/3 against (KKR) in their (IPL) clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here on Sunday.

The Kolkata bowlers were not amongst the wickets, but they bowled in a disciplined manner at an impressive economy rate to restrict their opponents to an average total.

Apart from Smith, chipped in with 37 as the two stitched a crucial second wicket stand of 72 runs.

Put into bat, lost (5) in the second over as Prasidh Krishna trapped him in front of the wicket. and Smith then joined hands to deny Kolkata any further inroads, but their slow innings hurt Rajasthan's chances of putting up a big total.

With both the batsmen looking well-settled, finally delivered the breakthrough by dismissing Buttler with the scoreboard reading 77/1 in 11.5 overs.

Smith was then joined by (6) and the duo took their side past the 100-run mark but the latter didn't last long as Gurney struck again in the 16th over.

Smith anchored the Rajasthan innings from one end but didn't get much support. After Tripathi's departure, Smith kept the scoreboard ticking and added 19 runs in the next 13 balls as Rajasthan managed to reach 139 runs in the allotted 20 overs.

For Kolkata, Gurney picked up two wickets while Krishna settled for one.

Brief scores: 139/3 ( 72 not out, 37; 2/25) vs

--IANS

kk/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)