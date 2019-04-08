Rs 1 cr unaccounted cash seized in TN's Coimbatore

Officials of flying squad on Monday seized unaccounted cash amounting to about Rs 1 crore from a car in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, officials said.

According to the officials, the occupants of the car claimed the cash was meant to be deposited in an

Election officials also seized about Rs 17 lakh from car in Ooty, said reports.

Officials said that the car was following the convoy of campaigning in the district.

--IANS

vj/vd

