JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

BJP manifesto has strong nationalist vision: Jaitley

IT raids on MP CM's aides, supporters continue

Business Standard

Rs 1 cr unaccounted cash seized in TN's Coimbatore

IANS  |  Chennai 

Officials of flying squad on Monday seized unaccounted cash amounting to about Rs 1 crore from a car in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, officials said.

According to the officials, the occupants of the car claimed the cash was meant to be deposited in an ATM.

Election officials also seized about Rs 17 lakh from car in Ooty, said reports.

Officials said that the car was following the convoy of Chief Minister K.Palaniswami campaigning in the Nilgiris district.

--IANS

vj/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 21:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU