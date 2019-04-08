Cyient, Telangana in pact for drone pilot training

Cyient, a global IT solutions provider, on Monday signed a tripartite MoU with the government of Telangana and the (TSAA) to develop and conduct remote pilot (drone pilot) training and certification programmes.

Under the pact, will provide the and the TSAA training services and infrastructure to conduct programmes. The courses will be developed as per DGCA curriculum guidelines.

The first of its kind initiative in Telangana is aimed at developing a pool of skilled drone pilots to meet industry needs, said

They will work towards setting up at TASA a drone pilot training infrastructure, which will include a variety of rotatory and fixed-wing drones along with simulators to train pilots.

While they will work on customised courses suited to various industries, the current course will be a five-day training programme comprising combination of theory, realistic simulations and actual drone flying exercise.

The participants will be awarded a DGCA authorised remote pilot licence/certification upon passing a test at the end of the course.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, IT, Electronics & Communications, said the partnership was a step towards providing emerging skills and shape the future of youth.

"This MoU gives us an opportunity to use our expertise to assist TSAA in designing and delivering drone pilot training courses as per DGCA curriculum guidelines and create a skilled talent pool for the industry," said Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer,

G.B. Reddy, of TSAA, said it will combine Cyient's knowledge of drone and application with TSAA's professional flying capabilities.

--IANS

ms/rs/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)