Rs 169 cr unaccounted cash seized in TN so far

-
ALSO READ
Bypoll for Tiruvarur Assembly seat before Feb 7, Chief Electoral Officer informs HC bench
EC team to visit TN on April 2 to review poll preparedness
79 expenditure observers appointed for LS elections in TN
EC coordinating with IT Dept to curb flow of cash: TN CEO
Poll code violation: TN orders inquiry on Rahul's interaction
-
A total of Rs 169.61 crore unaccounted cash has been seized by Election Commission officials and Income Tax (IT) department in Tamil Nadu till date, a senior poll panel official said on Saturday.
Speaking to reporters here, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said: "The Election Commission has seized unaccounted cash totalling Rs.129.51 crore in the state while yhe IT department has seized unaccounted cash of Rs 40.10 crore."
He said precious metals (gold and silver) worth Rs 284.67 crore, liquor worth Rs 34.80 lakh and other items were also seized.
--IANS
vj/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU