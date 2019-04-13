JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

Cricketer found guilty of rape; to flaunt conquests

Business Standard

Rs 169 cr unaccounted cash seized in TN so far

IANS  |  Chennai 

A total of Rs 169.61 crore unaccounted cash has been seized by Election Commission officials and Income Tax (IT) department in Tamil Nadu till date, a senior poll panel official said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters here, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said: "The Election Commission has seized unaccounted cash totalling Rs.129.51 crore in the state while yhe IT department has seized unaccounted cash of Rs 40.10 crore."

He said precious metals (gold and silver) worth Rs 284.67 crore, liquor worth Rs 34.80 lakh and other items were also seized.

--IANS

vj/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 13 2019. 19:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU