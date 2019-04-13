UPSC choice for jt secy from pvt. sector faces questions

The first lateral entry into the government for top jobs has caused unease as questions are being raised about the choice of some of the candidates by (UPSC).

Sujit Kumar Bajpayee's appointment as in the Ministry of Environment, (MoEF&CC) has raised eyebrows because as a in public sector power generator NHPC, he is too junior for the key decision-making post in the government.

Bajpayee is the younger brother of veteran movie star

Selection of Amber Dubey, with consultancy firm KPMG, as in Civil Aviation Ministry, has also caused unease because of his possible conflict of interest as he has been advising many private companies in the aviation space including airport GMR Infrastructure and full-service carrier Vistara.

Some senior IAS officers told IANS that that hiring domain experts as joint secretaries is a welcome move, but expressed surprise at the appointment of Bajpayee, a in a PSU, in the elite club.

An said that a in the department records the annual confidential report (ACR) of PSU chiefs but effectively manages the show.

"As per Mr Bajpayee's bio-data, he joined in 2001. It has to be seen if all the Group A officers who entered all service through UPSC in the same year have become joint secretary. And, whether he was an exceptional professional and given promotions? If not, then it is even more worrying," said a

"Even if 2001-batch IAS officers have become joint secretary, it has to be seen whether all revenue service or railway traffic service officers have been impanelled as joint secretary," he noted.

An official, however, explained how Bajpayee qualifies for the job as he has gained requisite experience over the years moving from E1 (grade) level to E7 level.

"Over the years an gets promoted to E6 level, but promotion to E7 level depends on vacancy in the organization. The fact that he was promoted to E7 proves that he is well qualified and outstanding," he said.

When contacted Bajpayee refused to comment.

Another also pointed fingers at the selection process, saying the issue of conflict of interest is set to come in case of consultants who earlier advised corporate houses and pitched for favourable change in policy but would now become joint secretary in the ministry.

--IANS

nk/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)