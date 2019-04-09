RSS leader shot in J&K, guard killed (2nd Lead)

A suspected militant on Tuesday shot and wounded a RSS leader, Chandrakant Singh, outside a hospital in and Kashmir's Kishtwar town, killing his personal security officer, police said.

A senior police officer, who did not want to be named, said Singh was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

Singh was employed at the hospital outside which he was attacked. His was killed on the spot. The militant fled with the service rifle of the

Authorities immediately imposed restrictions in Kishtwar town and suspended in a bid to maintain law and order.

A cordon and had been started in the area, a said.

--IANS

