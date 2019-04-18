Russell skips training after injuring shoulder

While (KKR) have not ruled him out of their crucial (IPL) game against (RCB) on Friday, skipped practice on Thursday following a after being hit by a bouncer.

In Russell's absence, fellow teammate was seen batting for a long time at the nets and rolling his arms too with indications that he might be drafted in if Russell misses out.

Brathwaite, who is KKR's biggest pick at Rs 5 crore at the auctions, has so far played only one match, against Capitals here that they lost by seven wickets.

KKR did not rule out the Jamaican at the pre-match press conference.

"He's got a preliminary yesterday and it's not even been 24 hours. By tomorrow, we will get a much better idea as to how he feels," said of Russell.

Russell, who is KKR's leading run-getter and main hope, was hit by a bouncer from a net bowler during training and was seen in pain as the support staff rushed to the ground.

It is the same left shoulder where Russell was hit by a Harshal Patel delivery during KKR's match against at the Kotla.

KKR have suffered a hat-trick of losses as urged his batsmen and bowlers to buck up.

"I'm not going to shy away from the fact that we can bat better a little better definitely and definitely bowl a little better," Karthik added.

On the other hand, talking on Russell, RCB bowling said: "As a cricketer, I would like him (Russell) playing with my bowlers doing well against him and take his wicket. Fans also want to see good It's not for Russell to hit big sixes everytime."

Meanwhile, RCB top order de Villiers also skipped the training, while took a few throwdowns from after a game of

