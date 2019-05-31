Russia firm offers women extra pay to wear skirts, dresses

A Russian company is facing fierce criticism for offering female workers cash bonuses to wear skirts or dresses to work as part of a " marathon" and an attempt to help with "team bonding".

The so-called " marathon" campaign is being run by Tatprof, an aluminium manufacturer, till June 30.

The firm, a supplier for in Sochi and the 2018 football World Cup, told the Russian media that 60 had already taken part and rebuffed accusations of sexism.

"We wanted to brighten up our work days," a told the radio

Female staff who wear a or skirt "no longer than five centimetres from the knee" are given 100 roubles (1.19 pounds) on top of their normal wages - with the firm saying it is an attempt to help with "team bonding", reported on Friday.

" must send the company a picture in order to get the bonus," the company said, adding that its team comprised of 70 per cent men.

"These kinds of campaigns help us switch off, rest. This is a great way to unite the team. Many automatically wear trousers to work, which is why we hope that our campaign will raise our ladies' awareness, allowing them to feel their and charm when they make the choice of wearing a skirt or "

The move sparked heavy criticism among who hit out at the "horrible treatment of women" and said the "1950's are alive and well and living in Russia".

One user said: " seems just coming out the dark ages. You have to laugh."

"So # is running a femininity contest for its employees in Russia, basically it seems so the bosses can gawk over the pictures. Disgusting abuse of power & exploiting women," another added.

Anastasia Kirillova, who works in the company's Department of Corporate Culture and Internal Communications, said the idea for the campaign had come from

The country is also known for having a troubling attitude towards domestic violence and a traditional Russian saying, "if he beats you, it means he loves you".

