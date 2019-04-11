Khushbu Sundar slaps man over misbehaviour

A video showing actress-turned-politician Sundar a man over alleged misbehaviour during a rally here has gone on the

In the brief video clip available on Twitter, the is seen jostling for space in a crowd and then suddenly turning and a man before a takes him away.

As the clip went viral, did not offer any comment of her own but retweeted the remarks made by her followers and some

A media report on the incident, which was retweeted by the actress, states that the incident took place during a road show when she was campaigning for Central candidate here.

users praised her for showing "courage" and not tolerating any misbehaviour.

"That's a job well done. Nobody has the right to abuse and if he does then he should be punished," commented one of her followers.

"Bold lady forever. Big inspiration for every girl in this critical world," wrote another user.

--IANS

sim/rb/kaul/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)