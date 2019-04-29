Russia's floating nuclear power plant ready for operationss

Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom) on Monday said its floating nuclear power unit is ready for commercial operations.

In a statement, said the two reactors of the floating power unit (FPU) were successfully brought up to 100 per cent capacity on March 31, and these confirmed operational stability of its main and auxiliary equipment, as well as the automatic systems,.

of (the Energy Division of Rosatom), said that based on the results of these tests, the acceptance certificate for the FPU would be issued by authorities and the operating license will follow suit in July.

At the same time, onshore and hydraulic structures for the floating nuclear power plant (FNPP), as well as infrastructure ensuring the transmission of to the local grid and heating for the city's network, are scheduled to be completed by the end of this year in Pevek in

The FPU is scheduled to be towed to the during the summer of 2019 where it will operate as part of a floating nuclear power plant, replacing the capacities of the outgoing and the Chaunskaya CHPP.

It is expected to be connected to the power grid by December 2019.

