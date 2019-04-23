12 More nuclear power plants coming up, says DAE chief

will have 12 more stations shortly to improve the power situation and also ensure there is a free flow of uninterrupted power supply for both Industries and residential usage. This statement was made by K. N. Vyas, Secretary, Department of Atomic and Chairman, Atomic Commission, at the International AtomExpo at Sochi in held recently.

" helps in the betterment of lives through varied usages and is an irreplaceable source of clean, pollution-free energy," he added.

"The of programme, Homi had envisaged that is going to be "very essential" and not just in the power sector but for other societal uses intended for the betterment of life," said Vyas.

"We believe that when it comes to clean energy, definitely, there is no substitute to nuclear as it is sustainable, and without interruption, one can have clean energy," said the DAE said in response to a query.

He cited the record run of Kaiga station as an example. A small unit of indigenously-developed 220-250 has completed 962 days of uninterrupted run at about 99.3 per cent of capacity. "The amount of it has been able to give in tremendous," Vyas contended.

The first stage of India's indigenous program has now attained maturity with 18 operating Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs).

The Eleventh International Forum Atomexpo 2019 was officially opened in Sochi with the motto of this year being 'Nuclear for a better life'. Over 3600 participants from 74 countries participated in the Expo. The new countries represented at the forum were Qatar, Bahrain, and

"Peaceful Atom is associated with all aims and goals of the UN Sustainable Development Program. The Forum became a space for discussing the latest technologies thus ensuring a base for the future of our planet," said Alexey Likhachev, of

The AtomExpo provided a platform to discuss the application of opening up new opportunities in the field of medicine, creation of unique materials, space exploration, and exploration of the Arctic region as well as to strengthen the of the economy.

The Russian President, in an issued statement also applauded AtomExpo in advancing the stature of in the field of

Industry has got a lease of life following the sanction of the for construction of 10 Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) in fleet mode. Alongside this, plans are afoot for the construction of two light water reactors.

"Our Indian industries have also gained a lot through the process. and instruments require a guided and systematic way of and quality assurance. This raises the standard of the industry participating in the of equipment," said Vyas stating the benefits of having a thriving nuclear industry.

"Not only do nuclear power plants benefit the in India, but also improves the local economy surrounding the areas where these nuclear reactors are located. It overall helps the society at large," he emphasised.

Interestingly, nuclear technology is not only meant for generating power but, is also used by helping doctors and scientists. Huge improvement in technological innovations in the medical field has cancer patients undergoing radiotherapy feel better by up to 60 per cent.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)