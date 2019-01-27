Russia to host internal Palestinian dialogue on reconciliation: Official

A senior Palestinian has announced that will host and sponsor an internal Palestinian dialogue in on reconciliation and ending internal division in mid February.

Palestinian to told the on Saturday that had sent invitations to ten Palestinian factions, including Islamic movement and Palestinian Party, reports

"The sessions of dialogue will be held in for ten days in mid February," he said, adding that "leaders of the invited factions will hold dialogue for two days on reconciliations and the obstacles that face accomplishing it."

Noufal also said that leaders of the factions will also meet with Russian Sergei Lavrov, briefing him what had been achieved during the meetings and what is needed from

"The Russian invitation doesn't contradict with the efforts of which is the main sponsor of the reconciliation file," he said, adding that the Russian role will be completing the Egyptian role.

The Russian invitation expresses Russia's desire to listen to the Palestinian party's different opinions, he said, adding that Abbas blessed the Russian invitation and expressed hope that there will be soon a Palestinian agreement.

It's not the first time that Russia hosts the internal Palestinian dialogue. In last January, leaders of ten Palestinian factions met in Moscow to discuss the Palestinian internal division.

The Palestinian factions included Hamas, Fatah, Islamic Jihad, the People's Party, the (PFLP), the (DFLP) and four other minor factions in (PLO).

--IANS

vin

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)