Russia to roll out 2 new missile systems

The on Tuesday announced its plan to develop and deploy within two years two new cruise and hypersonic missiles as Moscow's initial response to the US' decision to abandon the Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty .

said will develop new ground versions of its intermediate-range Kalybr cruise missile and hypersonic missile, news reported.

The INF Treaty was signed in 1987 between the then and the US on the elimination of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles.

and have been accusing each other of violating the agreement in recent years amid increasing tensions.

"During 2019 and 2020 we will develop a new ground variant of the sea-launched long-range cruise missile that functioned so well in Syria," Shoigu said at a press conference.

"Within the same time-frame we will develop a ground version of our hypersonic missile."

The sea and air variants of these missiles were already operational, Shoigu said, adding that "it will allow a considerable reduction of the new missile's delivery schedule and overall project cost".

"Our priority is to increase the range of our current "

Shoigu ordered his to begin developing both weapon projects "in the very near future" within the multi-annual budget assignment set aside for this purpose.

Last Saturday, Shoigu detailed these plans to after the latter announced that had also forsaken the INF Treaty.

The Russian also said that was already actively developing new ground missiles with a range exceeding 500 km, therefore violating INF guidelines.

On Saturday, Putin assured Russia's response to the US decision would be "symmetrical" but that nevertheless, would still refrain from deploying weapons with a range between 500 and 5,500 km in European and other global regions, so long as also agreed not to.

On Friday, Washington announced that it had suspended its INF Treaty-related obligations after Russia refused to destroy its Novator 9M729 cruise missile which, according to Washington, allegedly violated the INF treaty.

