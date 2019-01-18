Russian fighter jets collide over Sea of Japan, pilots rescued

Two Russian bombers accidentally collided over the Sea of during a training exercise on Friday, with two pilots from the downed rescued from the sea in a "satisfactory" condition, the country's said.

The planes of the collided while manoeuvring over the Sea of at 8.07 a.m. ( time). The ministry said in a statement that the planes performed the flights without ammunition.

Following the collision, one of the fighter jets with two pilots crashed into the sea, while two pilots of the other plane ejected from the aircraft, reported citing the ministry's statement.

The pilots controlling the downed landed in the freezing cold waters of the Sea of Japan, but were both rescued in a "satisfactory" condition, according to the

Meanwhile, the other two pilots flying the second managed to land safely, having sustained engine damage in the mid-air accident.

The is an all-weather supersonic medium-range fighter-bomber. It first flew in 1990 and has been in service with the since 2014.

